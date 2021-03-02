Here's who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Detroit

The city of Detroit continues to expand the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines.

On Tuesday, Mayor Mike Duggan announced that manufacturing workers will be able to get vaccinated. This adds to a growing list of people currently eligible in the city.

The following people are able to receive vaccinations at the TCF Center in Detroit:

• Manufacturing employees living or working in Detroit

• Good Neighbors age 55 or older, regardless of residency, if they drive an eligible Detroiter age 60 or older to TCF and have scheduled an appointment at the same time.

• Food service workers, including grocery store, restaurant, meatpacking and food and beverage handling employees living or working in Detroit (NEW)

• Security guards and janitors living or working in Detroit

• Any resident of Detroit who is age 65 or older

• K-12 teachers and support staff and daycare workers

• U.S. Post Office employees who live or work in Detroit

• Employees of Detroit or city-related agencies who are working from their regular job site

• State and Federal Law enforcement working in Detroit

• Members of clergy interacting with members of their congregation

• Funeral home/mortuary employees working in Detroit

• Paid and unpaid persons in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials working in Detroit

• Members of the city’s disabled community

• Home health care workers living in Detroit

Those eligble to reeive a vaccine must call 313-230-0505 to scheudle an appointment.

As of Monday, the city has administered 90,170 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 52,000 doses scheduled.

FILE - A COVID-19 vaccine is administered into a person’s arm. (Photo by: Jose More/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

If you are eligible for a vaccine but do not have transportation, call 313-230-0505 to schedule a ride for $2. Rides must be set 24 hours before your appointment.

Senior Saturdays

Those 65 and older and 60 and older with chronic conditions are able to get vaccines on the dates listed from is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fellowship Chapel events will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1. Greater Emmanuel COGIC at 19190 Schaefer, 3/6, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27

2. New Providence Baptist at 18211 Plymouth, 3/6, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27

3. Grace Community Church at 21001 Moross Road. 3/6, 3/13 and 3/20

4. Kemeny Recreation Center at 2260 S. Fort Street. 3/6, 3/13 and 3/20

5. Fellowship Chapel at 7707 W. Outer Drive. 3/6 (second doses begin 3/13)

6. Second Ebenezer Church at 14601 Dequindre. 3/6 (second doses begin 3/13)