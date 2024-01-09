Family needs help burying 11-year-old shot while roller skating

A Detroit family needs help putting their 11-year-old boy to rest after he was killed in a drive-by shooting while roller skating on Sunday.

Latrelle Mines was playing outside with his cousins when someone fired shots from a car on Beaconsfield near Courville around 7:35 p.m., striking the young boy, according to police. He was taken to a hospital by his parents but later died from his injures.

"Oh, he had a good soul, my baby had the greatest soul ever," said his mother, Latresa Mines. "He loved to dance. He loved to play with his cousins."

Latrelle was shot in front of two of his cousins, at their residence, according to family members.

"As I was walking out the house to go get him, I got a call that my baby had been shot," Latresa said. "(His cousins) told the detectives everything that they knew."

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with Latrelle's funeral costs.

"He was an amazing and funny little boy who loved basketball, video games and dancing," according to the fundraiser. "Latrelle loved his family and friends and was loved by everyone."

Police are still searching for the suspects.

"This is a child. This is a baby, and he's doing nothing but playing," said Gloria Miller, Latrelle's great great grandmother. "It’s senseless, it's foolish, and people need to be held accountable – but as a whole. There is a system problem and so something needs to be done about it. He shouldn’t die in vain."

The loss of Latrelle is affecting the whole family. He will be remembered fondly by everyone.

Latrelle would "dance through the whole house, make everybody laugh," his cousin, Terayah Epps said. "Trell is Trell. He is definitely going to tell a joke."

Anyone able to donate to Latrelle's burial can do so here.

"We have to figure it out ourselves and come together and bury my baby," Latresa said.

Detroit police are still looking for potential home security video of the vehicle and the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

"It was a very tragic incident," said Detroit Deputy Chief Arnold Williams during a press conference on Monday. "We don't know what the motive was in this… This is one of those instances where we need everyone in a community, everyone in our community, to help us to bring these individuals to justice."