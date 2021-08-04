Family worried missing 13-year-old girl was abducted by man she met on Snapchat

A Detroit family is desperate to find their missing 13-year-old daughter who has gone missing.

Za'Ria Wojtylko last left her home on Alcoy Street Tuesday afternoon and the location service on her cell phone has been turned off.

Her family says she may have been taken against her will after meeting someone on Snapchat.

They are now offering $10,000 cash reward to help bring her home safely. If you see her or know where she is, please call Detroit police right away at (313) 2596-5934.