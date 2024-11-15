Detroit father of boy who shot self to be sentenced after pleading guilty to safe storage violation

article

A Detroit father whose young son shot himself with an unsecured gun earlier this year will be sentenced Friday under Michigan's safe storage law.

Morris Stephen Brown pleaded guilty to violating the law that requires a firearm to be locked up when children are present. As a result of his plea, a felony firearms charge was dropped.

Brown was charged in June after his 6-year-old son got ahold of a handgun and shot himself in the thumb in May.

Numerous adults have been charged under the safe storage law after it went into effect in February.

Under the safe storage law, a gun owner could be subject to a misdemeanor charge, which could entail penalties of up to $500 and a maximum of 93 days in jail. However, if the child inflicts harm upon themselves or others using the firearm, the owner can face a felony charge, fines of up to $10,000, and a prison sentence up to 15 years – particularly if the incident results in a fatality.