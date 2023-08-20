Detroit Federation of Teachers reaches tentative agreement with DPSCD

article

The Detroit Federation of Teachers announced that a tentative agreement was reached for the 2023-24 school year with Detroit public schools Sunday evening.

The DFT and the Detroit Public Schools Community District have agreed to keep terms of the agreement confidential, the teachers union said in a release.

Thus far, the DFT president, union officers and board members have met regarding the agreement. A special informational meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. to deliver the agreement to all members.

Until all DFT members must review the agreement and after the ratification vote on it, terms will not be released.

All educators are expected to return to work on Monday, August 21, while students are scheduled to come back to class Monday, August 28 for their first day of school.

The Detroit Federation of Teachers represents over 4,300 bargaining unit members from over 40 school staff classifications.

The Detroit school system has about 47,000 total students.

