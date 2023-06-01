Expand / Collapse search

Detroit freeway shootings lead police to form new investigation team

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Men sentenced in freeway shooting that killed toddler

Two men who targeted and shot up the wrong vehicle in Detroit in 2021 were sentenced Friday after emotional victim impact statements from the boy's parents. The men were seeking revenge for the death of a friend when they mistakenly identified the SUV the child and his family were in.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new police investigation team is focusing on solving violent crimes on Detroit freeways.

The Freeway Investigative Support Team, formed on May 1, responded to several freeway shootings, assaults, and a human trafficking investigation. It also assisted with a murder investigation in Royal Oak Township during its first month.

More: Semi-truck driver fires shots during road rage incident

Police have been strategizing a way to curb violence on freeways, including adding license plate readers (LPR) to some stretches of road to help track down suspects and meetings between agencies focused on coming up with solutions.

"With this team, LPRs, and other resources it is our hope that suspects that choose to commit crimes on our freeways realize they will be caught and prosecuted," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said. "This is another way we are helping build a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure."

Related: 2 shot, 1 killed in Detroit freeway ramp shooting

Police said dedicating a special team to these freeway crimes will also allow more officers to focus on other crimes and patrols. 

Police add license plate readers to some Metro Detroit freeways

Michigan State Police will begin using license plate readers on some freeways in Metro Detroit in an attempt to help solve crimes such as road rage incidents and shootings. For now, the readers are on two roads have seen many of these incidents recently.