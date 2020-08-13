Detroit funeral home director charged in deadly shooting of cousin

article

A 37-year-old Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he shot and killed his cousin during an argument outside a funeral home on Detroit's east side.

The shooting happened Monday, Aug. 11 just after 10:30 a.m. outside Clora Funeral Home on Seven Mile near Mound Road.

Prosecutors say police were called to the area for shots fired, and when they got there they saw a man had been shot.

Police say the victim was a 58-year-old cousin. Authorities have not yet given the name of the victim.

Major Clora Jr. is now facing second-degree murder and felony firearm charges. He was arraigned Thursday morning.

Police at the scene Monday told FOX 2 an argument happened before the shooting. Other details have not yet been given.

An unrelated funeral was happening inside when the shooting happened. Nobody else was hurt.