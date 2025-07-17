Detroit home explosion: Cause confirmed in deadly blast

article

The Brief A home exploded on McCormick Street in Detroit on July 5. The cause of the blast has been determined to be a gas leak. The point of origin, however, is still unknown.



The home explosion in Detroit earlier this year that killed one person has been confirmed to have been caused by a gas leak.

The City of Detroit's Fire Investigation Division confirmed the cause on Wednesday, two weeks after the blast leveled the home and killed a woman.

What we know:

The woman was inside the home with a man on Saturday, July 5, when it exploded just before 4 p.m in the 19400 block of McCormick Street on the city's east side.

Multiple houses surrounding the one that exploded caught fire. At the time, authorities said the woman was cooking in the kitchen.

The man who survived was outside of the home when the fire department arrived as the home burned. The woman's body was found later that day.

On Thursday, Dennis Richardson, the Chief of Detroit's Fire Investigation Division, confirmed the cause was a gas leak.

"Based on our investigation, we have determined the explosion which occurred July 5th on McCormick Street in Detroit was in fact a gas explosion. The point of origin of the gas leak remains undetermined due to the amount of damage to the home in question," Richardson said in a statement to FOX 2.

Dig deeper:

Stephanie Gunn lives across the street, where her window was damaged by the blast. When she heard the explosion, she knew her neighbors were there.

"It came through here and hit our window. And cracked our window. I saw the car there, and I automatically went in to help because someone was in there," she said.

Gunn said the neighbors, a brother and sister, had lived there for many years but mostly kept to themselves.

"I was just in the street with a water hose trying to put out what I could put out," she said.

What we don't know:

The exact location of the gas leak is still not known.

FOX 2 is reaching ou tto the gas company for details on the leak and if there were previous incidents at the home.