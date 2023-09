article

Detroit police are searching for a suspect who broke into a hookah shop Monday.

Surveillance photos showed the suspect removing the glass from a window and climbing into Exotic Kingz & Hookah at 8900 Tireman at 4:30 a.m.

After the break-in, the suspect fled on foot north. Police didn't specify what, if anything, was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Watch FOX 2 News Live