Detroit journalist Charlie LeDuff charged with domestic violence

Charlie LeDuff, a media personality and well-known Michigan-based journalist appeared in court Tuesday on domestic violence charges, court records show.

LeDuff was in the 45th District Court in Oakland County before Judge Powell Horowitz late Tuesday morning. He was released on a $5,000 personal bond and ordered to have no contact with his wife.

He was arrested on Thursday around 9:25 p.m. in Berkley, the interim police chief with Pleasant Ridge told FOX 2. He's being represented by Attorney Todd Perkins, who entered a not guilty plea on behalf of LeDuff.

Perkins also released a statement:

"Charlie is a man who loves his family. He would like to keep this matter private, but the existing charges against him likely won't allow him to do that. He will do the best he can to keep it private as it moves through the courts. They're unable to comment further on the legal matter and are yet to have a conversation with law enforcement regarding the allegations."

LeDuff has worked at several local news organizations, including WJBK FOX 2 Detroit and the Detroit News.