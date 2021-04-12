Detroit kicks off Neighborhood Vaccine Week - here's where to get a shot

Detroit is taking its public health show on the road over the next several days by kicking off Neighborhood Vaccine Week in eight different locations around the city.

Lagging behind the rest of the state that now faces a dangerous infection rate that surged before enough younger residents could get vaccinated, Detroit has covered about half as much as the rest of the state.

Part of that is due to access - which is why instead of inviting everyone to the TCF Center and Ford Field, the public health department is traveling to high schools and community centers to vaccinate residents in the area.

The eight pop-up clinics will be in every one of the city's seven districts. They include:

Monday, 4/12 Henry Ford High School - 20000 Evergreen Western High School - 1500 Scotten

Tuesday, 4/13 Randolph CTE School - 17101 Hubbell

Wednesday, 4/14 Brenda Scott Academy - 18440 Hoover Cass Tech High School - 1501 Second Ave

Thursday, 4/15 Breithaupt Career Center - 9300 Hubbell Islamic Center of Detroit - 14350 Tireman

Friday, 4.16 East English Village Prep

All locations will be offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"With Pfizer, you have to take two doses as well as with Moderna. Johnson & Johnson is one shot," said Detroit Public Health Officer Denise Fair. "I think it's great for those who may be afraid of needles and they can only bear it one time."

"But again, it doesn't matter which vaccine you choose, they're all safe, they're all highly effective," said Fair.

Any of these locations are open to citizens. All they need to do is make an appointment at (313) 230-0505