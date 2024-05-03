Detroit Lions hall of famer to give speech to Schoolcraft College graduates

article

A longtime member of the Detroit Lions will inspire the Schoolcraft College graduating class this spring.

Lomas Brown, who played 18 seasons in the National Football League, will speak at Schoolcraft College’s 59th Annual Commencement Ceremony at 1 p.m. May 4 inside the TrinityElite Sports Center. Brown spent his first 11 years in the NFL playing for the Detroit Lions after the team drafted him No. 6 overall in the 1985 NFL Draft.

Brown will receive an Honorary Associate Degree in Arts and Sciences from the College during the ceremony, which recognizes the hundreds of graduates earning certificates and degrees from the Livonia-based college.

"Our children and young adults are our greatest resource to reinvest in," Brown said. "They are our future leaders."

Brown played college football at the University of Florida, where he was recognized as a first-team All-Southeastern Conference and a first-team All American. During his senior season, he also received the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the best blocker in the SEC.

During his time with the Detroit Lions, Brown was part of the offensive line that blocked for running back Barry Sanders. The Lions made the playoffs several times during his tenure, including the 1991 team that played in the NFC Championship Game. He was inducted into the Lions’ Hall of Fame in 2023. He currently works as a color analyst for Detroit Lions radio broadcasts.

"We are so excited to welcome Lomas Brown to campus and speak to our graduates later this spring," said Dr. Glenn Cerny, president of Schoolcraft College. "Lomas knows success and we know his speech will resonate with all those earning degrees and certificates. Given the recent success of the Detroit Lions, bringing Lomas to campus to address our graduates is a win."

Several hundred Schoolcraft students will be awarded a Skills Certificate, Certificate, Associate Degree, Bachelor of Science degree, or Post-Associate degree at the ceremony. Graduates will be recognized across academic programs, including Business, Criminal Justice, and Public Safety; Culinary, Brewing, and Hospitality; Health Professions; Manufacturing and Engineering Technology and Science; and Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The commencement ceremony will be live-streamed for those unable to attend. For more information on the ceremony, visit schoolcraft.edu/records/commencement.