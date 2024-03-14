Detroit Lions sign GM Holmes, Head Coach Campbell to contract extensions

After a stellar season that took the franchise to the conference championship, the Detroit Lions have signed the team's general manager and head coach to contract extensions through the 2027 season.

It took a couple of years, but under the vision of Brad Holmes and the direction of Dan Campbell, the Lions are finally seeing serious success against good teams. The recent campaign that took the team as close as it's been to the Super Bowl is hopefully an omen of things to come.

Seeing both men as the people to continue that success, Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp announced the contract extension Thursday.

"They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed," she said in a statement. "The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field."

Also named in the contract extension announcement was Chris Spielman, a former Lions who serves as a special assistant to the team president. He had a hand in the selection of Holmes and Campbell before the 2021 season.

Since then, the team has become one of the most exciting in the NFL.

"I could not be more proud of the work that Brad, Dan and Chris have done for our organization," said President and CEO Rod Wood. "They have selflessly worked together to build a winning culture within the Lions. I am excited to continue working with them to create the sustained success that we envision for the team, our fans, and the city of Detroit."