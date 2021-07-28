Detroit man accused of trying to sexually assault Ferndale 7-Eleven clerk

article

A Detroit man is accused of trying to sexually assault a Ferndale 7-Eleven employee early Tuesday.

Marvin Bell, 39, was charged Wednesday with assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

Police allege Bell loitered around the convenience store at 9 Mile and Pinecrest for about 30 minutes before he tried to sexually assault the clerk around 5 a.m. Police said the clerk resisted and Bell ran away. He was found at a bus stop at McNichols and Livernois around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Bell was given a $125,000 cash/surety bond. He is due back in court Aug. 5.