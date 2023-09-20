Detroit man accused of walking out of Michigan Sam's Club stores with carts full of liquor, seafood, more

article

A Detroit man is accused of walking out of multiple Sam's Club stores with carts full of stolen merchandise, including electronics, seafood, and liquor, authorities said.

Kevin Tansil, 64, was arrested after an investigation that started in April when a group was seen pushing out carts full of items at several stores.

Tansil is accused of stealing from Sam's Clubs in Auburn Hills, Grand Blanc, Lansing, and Ypsilanti. Authorities say the group he was allegedly part of may be responsible for stealing more than $80,000 worth of items with the intent to sell them.

Tansil is charged with five counts of organized retail fraud.

According to state records, he has previous retail fraud convictions and has served time in prison for those crimes.

This recent case was handled by Attorney General Dana Nessel's newly established Organized Retail Crime (ORC) Unit operating with Michigan State Police as the ‘FORCE’ Team.

"Our FORCE Team and the Organized Retail Crime Unit are working hand in hand with retail companies to investigate and prosecute these coordinated theft and resale schemes," she said. "In only its first year of operation, the FORCE Team has already brought multiple charges against the operators of these often sophisticated crime rings that cost Michigan retailers millions of dollars every year."

