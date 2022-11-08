Detroit man and 2 others arrested after police stop vehicle going 104 mph, find drug paraphernalia

article

A Detroit man is facing a drug charge after police stopped a vehicle going 104 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan last week.

According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle was on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway in Cheboygan County when a trooper stopped it just after 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. As the vehicle was stopping, the trooper saw the driver, later identified as Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson from Newport, climb in the back seat. After, the front seat passenger, Christopher John Meade, from Sault Ste. Marie, got into the driver's seat, police said.

Bradley Ray Phillips, from Detroit, was also in the back seat.

Police said Meade appeared to be under the influence and failed sobriety tests. Wilson, who was driving before swapping places with Meade, did not have a license.

All three men were arrested. During the booking process, police found two baggies of suspected fentanyl hidden inside Wilson's sock.

While searching the vehicle, police said they found multiple syringes and empty pill bottles.

(Photo: MSP)

Wilson, 32, was charged with one count of possession controlled substance, one count of bringing contraband into prison, one count of reckless

driving, and one count of driving while license suspended.Hhe was given a $250,000 cash bond. Meade, 28, was charged with one count of operating while under the influence. His bond was set at $10,000. Phillips, 28, was charged with one count of possession of controlled substance. His bond was set at $10,000.