Detroit man arrested after Eastpointe man found shot to death in basement

A Detroit man is in custody after an Eastpointe man was found murdered in his basement Wednesday.

Original Report: Eastpointe police investigating first murder of 2021

The 38-year-old victim was found around 1:20 p.m. in the 24000 block of Ridgecroft.

An investigation led police to a 32-year-old Detroit man. Police said they found evidence that he committed the murder while executing search warrants.

Police said reports will be submitted to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for review and the name of the suspect will be shared once he is charged.