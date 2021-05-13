Detroit man arrested by Troy police for drunk driving on I-75 with 10-year-old in pickup truck

A Detroit man was arrested by Troy Police after he was stopped on I-75 for driving erratically and found to be drunk, police said.

Troy Police said they stopped a black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado around 11 p.m. on May 8 that was heading south on I-75 near 14 Mile. According to police, the man was driving erratically when they stopped the truck.

Police said the driver was a 42-year-old man from Detroit and a juvenile was in the passenger seat of the truck, identified as the man's 10-year-old son.

WATCH NEXT: Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones arrested with pants down during suspected drunk driving

According to Troy police, the man's eyes were red and glossy and he was asked to perform several sobriety evaluations and performed poorly.

He refused a breath test and was arrested. The man's blood was drawn and those results are still pending. He's facing charges of child endangerment and drunk driving, pending the results of the blood tests.