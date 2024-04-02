Expand / Collapse search

Detroit man arrested for drunk driving in northern Michigan

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  April 2, 2024 1:45pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Jamal Batman (MSP)

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing drunk driving and drug charges after a traffic stop in northern Michigan.

A Michigan State Police trooper pulled over Jamal Roosevelt Batman, 42, on US-131 in Wexford Township around 3 a.m. Sunday for an unspecified traffic violation. That trooper said Batman appeared intoxicated and had an open bottle of tequila in his vehicle.

Related

Shelby Township police shut down M-53 to stop intoxicated wrong-way driver
article

Shelby Township police shut down M-53 to stop intoxicated wrong-way driver

Shelby Township police shut down M-53 last month as they tried to stop an intoxicated driver who was going the wrong way.

After field sobriety tests were administered, Batman was arrested. When troopers removed Batman from the patrol vehicle at the jail, they said they found a bag containing cocaine where he had been seated.

He is now charged with operating while intoxicated - third offense, possession of cocaine under 25 grams, open intoxicants in a vehicle, and driving while license revoked. His bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety 

Watch FOX 2 News Live