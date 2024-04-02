Detroit man arrested for drunk driving in northern Michigan

article

A Detroit man is facing drunk driving and drug charges after a traffic stop in northern Michigan.

A Michigan State Police trooper pulled over Jamal Roosevelt Batman, 42, on US-131 in Wexford Township around 3 a.m. Sunday for an unspecified traffic violation. That trooper said Batman appeared intoxicated and had an open bottle of tequila in his vehicle.

After field sobriety tests were administered, Batman was arrested. When troopers removed Batman from the patrol vehicle at the jail, they said they found a bag containing cocaine where he had been seated.

He is now charged with operating while intoxicated - third offense, possession of cocaine under 25 grams, open intoxicants in a vehicle, and driving while license revoked. His bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety