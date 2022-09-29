Detroit man charged after 95-year-old woman carjacked while sitting in vehicle

A Detroit man is facing charges after a 95-year-old woman was carjacked last week.

James Douglas Smith, 24, is charged with one count of carjacking, one count of unarmed robbery, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, and one count of unlawfully driving away of an automobile.

The victim was sitting in the passenger seat of her Chrysler 200 in the area of Woodward and Merrill Plaisance in the Palmer Park neighborhood on Sept. 19 when she was approached by Smith, who got into the driver's side, authorities said.

He allegedly started driving and assaulted the victim before stopping in the area of State Fair and Bauman Street.

Authorities said Smith started to get out of the car, but got back inside and drove away when the victim got out.

Smith was arrested Monday. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

"This defendant committed these alleged crimes on the victim who is five years from her 100th birthday. All I can do is shake my head….and make sure that justice is served," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.