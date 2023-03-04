Speeding cars lose control in road conditions and rear-end MSP patrol cars in unrelated crashes

Two Michigan State Police patrol cars were struck on Saturday.

The first crash happened on I-696 near Greenfield.

A metro north trooper was investigating a traffic crash on the right shoulder with his emergency lights on, police said. The driver of a car was driving too fast for the conditions, lost control, and struck the patrol car.

No one was in the patrol car at the time of the crash, and no one was injured, police said.

The second crash happened on I-275 near 5 Mile.

A metro south trooper was investigating a traffic crash. Another trooper was parked behind them to ensure other drivers could see them, police said.

A driver was going too fast for the conditions when they lost control and struck the rear of the second patrol car.

Two occupants in the at-fault vehicle went to the hospital for injuries. The trooper was transported by EMS for neck pain as a precaution and has been released.

The 51-year-old at-fault driver from Saginaw was cited for careless driving.

