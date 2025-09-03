Detroit man charged in deadly pool party stabbing of 4 people

article

The Brief A Detroit man has been charged for killing two people in a stabbing and wounding two others. Daiwan Hopson is accused of the knife attack at a pool party in August. The assault began after an argument with one of the victims, which escalated.



A 31-year-old Detroit man was charged in stabbing four people and killing two - at a pool party.

The backstory:

Daiwan Lemane Hopson was charged in the pool party attack that took place August 9 in the 18500 block of Fleming Street near Grixdake and Dequindre.

Hopson is accused of fatally stabbing Martisha Payne, 25, of Detroit, and Jakirea Williams, 31 of Chesterfield Township. Also injured with stab wounds were a 31-year-old Pontiac man and a 40-year-old Detroit man.

Hopson appeared in court in a video conference for his arraignment Wednesday where he was remanded to jail. He is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to murder.

Investigators say that the night of August 9th, an argument in the backyard of the home between Hopson and the 40-year-old victim escalated when Hopson pulled out a knife and stabbed the man multiple times.

The fight moved to the front of the house where Hopson allegedly stabbed Payne, Williams and the 31-year-old man multiple times before he fled.

Hopson was arrested after an investigation by Detroit police on Aug. 15.

"What started out as a friendly family and friends end of the summer gathering turned deadly with four people stabbed," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "Two succumbed to their injuries. A disagreement. A quick escalation. An introduction of a deadly weapon. And then multiple deaths. So senseless. So tragic. And so very violent."

Hopson will next appear in court on September 16 for a probable cause hearing. His preliminary examination is September 23, 2025.

Daiwan Lemane Hopson in court on Wednesday.

The Source: Information for this report is from previous reporting and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.



