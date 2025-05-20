Detroit man charged with sex trafficking after missing teen found in basement of Troy apartment

The Brief A Detroit man is accused of trafficking a 17-year-old girl. Detectives used a video to track her to the Southfield area. The victim was found in the basement of a Troy apartment complex last month.



A Detroit man is accused of trafficking a teen girl who was recently found in the basement of an apartment complex, police said.

Robert Dante Champion, 32, was charged this week with human trafficking of a minor, accepting earnings from prostitution, transporting a person for the purpose of prostitution, and possession of child sexually abusive material this week.

The backstory:

According to Michigan State Police, the Trafficking and Abduction Group (TAG) received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a girl being trafficked in the Metro Detroit area on March 31. Investigators identified the victim as a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Detroit. Using a video she posted online, detectives determined she had been in Southfield.

Their investigation led them to a Troy apartment on April 10. According to police, the victim was found in the basement of the apartment with two other people.

The victim was returned to her family, while Champion was taken into custody. He was arraigned Monday in Southfield District Court, and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond.