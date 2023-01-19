Detroit man charged with murder after 2 fatal shootings days apart

article

A Detroit man is accused of murdering two men in separate shootings in December.

Lemonte Richawn Jackson, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm.

Jackson is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Rodney Carter at a nightclub in the 19940 block of Conant Street just before 2:40 a.m. Dec. 16, 2022.

Then, Jackson allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old Patrick Jones at a home in the 12300 block of Banneker Court during an argument on the morning of Dec. 22, 2022.

Jackson was remanded to the Wayne County Jail. He is due back in court Jan. 31.