Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting

A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday.

Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm.

Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of Yale Street at 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man's body. He had been shot multiple times, police said.

Henderson was at the home and was arrested without incident. He is due back in court Nov. 9.