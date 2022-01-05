Detroit man charged with robbery, kidnapping, and sexual assault for alleged attack on woman

article

A Detroit man has been charged with kidnapping, robbery, and sexual assault after he allegedly attacked a woman in late December.

Junell Deshawn Mobley, 42, was arraigned on the felony charges this week.

The alleged assault took place on Dec. 28 in the area of Spruce Street and Brooklyn Street, just north of the I-75 interchange near downtown Detroit.

According to Detroit police, the victim, a 28-year-old woman, was walking to work when the defendant approached her. He then produced a handgun before robbing and sexually assaulting her, police said.

The defendant and the victim did not know each other.

Mobley was brought up on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of kidnappings, and one count of armed robbery. He was also charged with seven counts of felony firearm, one count of felon in possession, and one count of felonious assault.

The defendant was given a $1 million cash bond and a GPS tether. A judge ordered Mobley not to have contact with the complaining witness and is not allowed to own firearms.

His next court date will be a probable cause conference, which is scheduled for Jan. 11. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 18.