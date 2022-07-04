Detroit man fatally shot cousin during argument

article

Police are asking the public for help finding a homicide suspect in Detroit.

Detroit police are searching for Jesus Shannon, a 29-year-old who allegedly shot and killed his cousin following a fight.

The fatal shooting happened around 2 p.m. on June 30 in the 15800 block of Fairfield, which is near the Lodge Freeway and Highland Park.

A release from police states Shannon shot his 23-year-old male cousin during a verbal altercation.

Shannon then fled in a white Crown Victoria.

If anyone recognizes the man or the vehicle, they're asked to call Detroit police's homicide unit at (313) 596-2260. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.