Detroit man found guilty of 2021 triple shooting that killed 2

A Detroit man was found guilty of numerous felonies Monday after a 2021 shooting that left two dead.

Stanley Garner was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm.

Authorities said Garner was invited into a home in the 15000 block of Ward on April 7, 2021. Once inside, he was confronted by people who were inside the home. That's when he started shooting.

Garner shot three men.

The case was referred to the Department of Attorney General from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

"When our Department is called upon to aid county prosecutors with their often-overwhelming caseloads, I am grateful we are able to provide the support and services to ensure justice is delivered," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Mr. Garner committed a violent crime, and this verdict secures accountability for his actions."

