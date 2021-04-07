1 dead in triple shooting on Detroit's west side, suspect arrested after fleeing

One person has died after a triple shooting early Wednesday morning in Detroit.

A preliminary report from DPD says a 64-year-old man had shot three victims, ages 24, 22, and 43.

Detroit police said that a man in his 60s had entered a location and began firing at others, striking three other men.

Police later arrested the man after he fled in a pickup truck.

The shooting happened around 1:19 a.m. in the 15000 block of Ward, just east of Schaefer.

A preliminary report from DPD says a 64-year-old man had shot three victims, ages 24, 22, and 43.

The 24-year-old died of his injuries on his way to a local hospital, while the 22-year-old was last listed in critical condition. The 43-year-old was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Advertisement

The suspect allegedly fled in a pickup truck before later getting arrested. Law enforcement also recovered a weapon at the scene. They also still trying to locate the driver of the truck, however, they don't have a description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.