Detroit man pleads guilty to carjacking victims, shooting at teen in Beverly Hills

A Detroit man pleaded guilty last week to carjacking two victims and attempting to carjack another person in Beverly Hills in 2021.

Gregory Horsley, 20, is accused of approaching the victims as they were in their vehicles near 13 Mile and Evergreen roads on May 14, 2021.

Horsley first approached a 16-year-old victim as he was sitting in his car, pulled out a loaded assault rifle, and pointed it at the driver, authorities said. When the teen drove away, Horsley fired at him, hitting the vehicle.

He then approached a vehicle driven by a woman and brandished the gun while ordering her out of the car. The victim got out and Horsley entered her car, but he could not drive away because the victim had the key fob in her pocket, authorities said.

Horsley exited that vehicle and approached a third driver, a male. Horsley pointed his firearm at the male driver and ordered him out of the car. When the driver complied, Horsley took the keys and drove off in the car.

The vehicle was found a few days later, and Horsley was identified by surveillance video and taken into custody at his home.

Horsley faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison with a maximum possible sentence of life in prison for brandishing a firearm during a carjacking. He was also charged with carjacking and faces up to 15 years in prison for that offense.

"Armed carjacking poses an unacceptable danger to public safety and creates a climate of fear for residents in our community," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. "This case was investigated by the FBI Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force and serves as an example of the collaboration between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to bring violent criminals to justice. The FBI, along with the Beverly Hills Police, Southfield, and Detroit Police Departments, remains committed to rooting out those who victimize our neighborhoods with violence."