Detroit man sentenced after calling 911 and threatening to kill Gov. Whitmer, SOS Jocelyn Benson

A Detroit man was sentenced Tuesday after authorities say he called 911 and threatened to kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

James Toepler, 60, will spend 15 months on probation under a specialized mental health treatment program.

Authorities say he called the Detroit Police Department's 911 center and made the threats against Whitmer, Benson, and other unspecified people on June 23, 2021.

Toepler pleaded no contest to malicious use of telecommunications services in September.

As part of his probation, he cannot have contact with the Whitmer, Benson, or their offices. He also cannot make malicious calls to 911 or Secretary of State offices.

"The Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit in my office will diligently prosecute those who attempt to terrorize and intimidate elected officials," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "I appreciate the mental health treatment court’s role in assessing and treating convicted residents who commit crimes from a place of mental unwellness. Specialized courts across the state do an excellent job of providing evidence-based intervention strategies and aim to put offenders on a stable footing to find success post-sentencing."