Detroit man sentenced in the murder of domestic violence advocate Kelly Ann Mays

A woman who devoted her life to protecting victims of domestic violence was herself murdered by her husband. On Monday, that husband found out his sentence.

The backstory:

On Jan 7, 2024, Kelly Ann Mays, a mother of two, was stabbed to death, 17 times, in her home in Westland. Her estranged husband, Jimmie Lee Brown, turned himself in to the police later that day.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with first-degree murder.

Kelly was known as twin B to the younger twin, Stacey Mays, who was just three minutes older.

"I always received an ecstatic, happy birthday, Twin A from her," Mays said through tears in court. "And I would reply, happy birthday, Twin B."

Brown was a popular rapper acting in Eminem’s 8-Mile movie, but it didn’t make the final cut— and Brown struggled with a brain injury after a car accident in 2020.

"I wish I could say I’m sorry 1 million times and each time bring Kelly back," Brown said in court. "I have the greatest sympathy for this entire family."

The tragic irony is that Kelly was a popular advocate for domestic violence survivors.

What's next:

The sentence was 18 to 40 years in prison, meaning that he will have to do 18 years, and then he’s eligible for parole, but in talking to the family today they say that they’ll be around 18 years from today to make sure that he does not get out of prison.

What you can do:

If anyone is experiencing domestic violence, please call 1-800-799-7233.