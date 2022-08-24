Detroit man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2019 carjacking near Wayne State University

A Detroit man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for carjacking a man at gunpoint in 2019.

According to the Department of Justice, Johnnie Watkins, 32, approached a man who was sitting in his car near Wayne State University the evening of Nov. 9, 2019. Watkins pointed a gun at the man and threatened to kill him.

Watkins then stole the victim's cell phone, wallet, coat, and car keys. The victim, who feared for his life, got out of his car, and Watkins stole it.

Within 20 minutes of the carjacking, police found Watkins driving. He accelerated, lost control, and crashed, which deployed the airbags, the DOJ said.

He ran away, but was later caught hiding in a building not far from the crash.

In addition to the prison sentence, Watkins will be on supervised release for three years after his incarceration.

"We are committed to bringing the full weight of the justice system to bear on individuals who terrorize citizens going about their daily lives," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison.