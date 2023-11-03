Detroit man sentenced to life without parole for 2021 double murder

article

A Detroit man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a 2021 shooting that killed two people.

Last month, Stanley Garner was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. He was sentenced this week to life without the possibility of parole.

Authorities said Garner was invited into a home in the 15000 block of Ward on April 7, 2021. Once inside, he was confronted by people who were inside the home. That's when he started shooting.

Garner shot three men.

The case was referred to the Department of Attorney General from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.