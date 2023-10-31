Detroit man sentenced to prison for violent string of carjackings in Beverly Hills

A Detroit man was sentenced last week to prison for a string of violent carjackings in 2021 in Beverly Hills.

Gregory Horsley, 20, will spend nine years in prison for the crimes, which happened near 13 Mile and Evergreen roads on May 14, 2021.

"Those who seek to prey on motorists going about their business will continue to have our full attention, and we will not hesitate to pursue federal prosecution and significant penalties at our disposal," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison.

Horsley first approached a 16-year-old victim as he was sitting in his car, pulled out a loaded rifle, and pointed it at the driver, authorities said. When the teen drove away, Horsley fired at him, hitting the vehicle.

He then approached a vehicle driven by a woman and brandished the gun while ordering her out of the car. The victim got out and Horsley entered her car, but he could not drive away because the victim had the key fob in her pocket, authorities said.

Horsley exited that vehicle and approached a third driver, a male. Horsley pointed his firearm at the male driver and ordered him out of the car. When the driver complied, Horsley took the keys and drove off in the car.

The vehicle was found a few days later, and Horsley was identified by surveillance video and taken into custody at his home.