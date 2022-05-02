Detroit man shot dead while talking to friend on city's west side

Detroit police are searching for the suspect behind a deadly shooting on the city's west side late Sunday. According to preliminary information, a man in his early 50s was fatally shot while talking to a friend.

Police haven't released any information regarding a motive.

They first responded to the 17200 block of Charest Street, near McNichols Road. It happened around 8:15 p.m.

The suspect may have gotten into a white four-door Dodge Avenger before driving from the scene.

Police haven't released any other information.

They are currently checking surveillance footage and any nearby cameras that may have caught the incident.