Detroit man shot to death inside his car on city's east side

A 31-year-old man was shot to death inside his car at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 18000 block of Mt. Elliot on Detroit's east side.

The victim was inside his Pontiac G6 when the suspect pulled alongside of him in a blue Buick. The suspect got out and held a short conversation with the man before pulling his gun and opening fire into the vehicle.

The suspect got back into his car and fled north on Mt. Elliott. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black baseball hat, blue shirt, black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.