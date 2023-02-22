Detroit man stabbed over lottery ticket on Southfield Freeway

State police said a man in his 30s was stabbed multiple times over a lottery ticket.

The felonious assault happened on the highway in the early evening on the Southfield Freeway near McNichols.

Michigan State Police responded to the northbound lanes of M-39 around 8:50 p.m. for reports of a victim left at the scene of the incident on the freeway before heading to a Citgo gas station.

The 33-year-old man was transported to a local hospital after that.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was stabbed while traveling in a car. He was assaulted over a lottery ticket that was purchased earlier in the day.

They're in temporary serious condition as of Wednesday morning.

State police say they have identified a suspect and the suspect's vehicle. Currently, troopers are in the process of locating the suspect.