Detroit man wanted for killing nephew turns up at hospital with gun

A man who was wanted for shooting a member of his family in Detroit was taken into custody after he turned up at a nearby hospital while carrying the gun. A day later, the victim's brothers are coming forward to explain what happened – even though they still are trying to figure it out.

Detroit Police were called to the shooting in the 9200 block of Bishop near I-94 on the city's east said around 7:30 Tuesday night. According to police, a man had been shot and killed at a party there and they were searching for the shooter. We later learned the suspected shooter is the victim's uncle.

Cedric Hayden and his brother, Abrom, have identified the victim as their brother – 53-year-old Sean Hayden. He was a grandfather with several kids and was on disability before the shooting.

A day after his life was taken, his brothers still can't believe it happened – or why.

"He laughed a lot and made other people laugh. He always helped people," Cedric said.

Sean was at his cousin's birthday party when he was killed. The accused shooter is distantly related to Sean through marriage and both Cedric and Abrom said they had never met him before.

"It hurts. It just hurts. We’ve got a large family. We miss him. We just want to know why did you do it?" Cedric said.

Reportedly, the suspect didn't like how Sean was dancing with a woman when he started shooting.

"Even if he is dancing with a girl, what do you say and do? For you to pull a gun out over a dance?" Cedric said.

The suspect was arrested and is facing charges but the arrest wasn't easy.

Investigators tracked his truck to the 18000 block of Lesure near Outer Drive and declared a barricaded situation around 10 p.m. Police were able to talk to the suspect on the phone at one point, but his phone died during that conversation.

Police never ended up confronting the suspect where the barricaded situation was declared. But he wasn't arrested there.

Instead, police said he was checking himself into a hospital when he caused a scene – because he brought a gun with him.

"Why go to a hospital? Why would you leave the scene of the crime?" Abrom said.

The brothers are looking for answers and closure. They said Sean was unarmed and sitting down when he was killed – and that Sean wasn't the type of guy to get into a fight.

"He was on disability, so there wasn’t too much he could get involved in physically," Abrom said.