Uncle kills nephew during argument at Detroit birthday party, police say

A man is in custody after Detroit police say he killed his nephew during an argument at a birthday party Tuesday.

Police said the suspect shot his nephew in the 9200 block of Bishop near I-94 on the east side around 7:30 p.m. Detroit Police Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said there was alcohol involved when a feud escalated to a fatal shooting. The shooter then fled.

Investigators tracked his truck to the 18000 block of Lesure near Outer Drive and declared a barricaded situation around 10 p.m. Police were able to talk to the suspect on the phone at one point, but his phone died during that conversation.

Police never ended up confronting the suspect where the barricaded situation was declared. He was instead caught when he showed up at a hospital with a gun.