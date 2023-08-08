Detroit man who murdered party store worker sentenced to life

article

The 24-year-old Detroit man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a party store worker during a violent robbery attempt was sentenced to life in prison.

D'vante Howard appeared before a judge Aug. 7 after he was found guilty by a jury in July. Howard was sentenced after being convicted on three felony firearm charges, two armed robbery charges, and one felony murder charge.

Howard, who was 23 at the time of the shooting, killed Behnam Rasho at his place of business on James Couzens in January 2022.

He allegedly walked into Andy's Market on Jan. 17 and started shooting. Police said he entered the store and tired to buy a bottle of liquor. When Rasho opened a door to leave the register area, police said Howard shot and killed him.

Howard also pointed a gun at another man before demanding that he open the cash registers, eventually fleeing with the money.

He was later arrested following a tip from the public that pointed toward Howard as the offender.

His arrest brought "peace of mind" to the family of Rasho, heartbroken over the loss of their father.

"I lost my husband, he’s not coming back again. I can’t live life without him," Rasho's wife Elshwa told FOX 2 at the time.