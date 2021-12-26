Detroit man who says he was shot at on I-75 has firearms seized by police

article

Michigan State Police seized the firearms and a cell phone of a man who said he was shot at while traveling on I-75 early Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old said he was driving northbound on the interstate and had just gotten past I-94 when he was shot at by an unknown subject from an unknown vehicle.

Police responded to a 911 call from the driver around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 26.

In response to the shootings, the driver said he fired one round as he had his head down and his arm pointed out and backward from the driver seat, police said in a release.

According to the driver, he had two handguns in his vehicle.

No evidence was located on the freeway where the driver said the incident took place.

However, police did seize his firearms and his phone. Both the scene and the caller's vehicle was processed.