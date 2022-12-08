Detroit mayor moves to fund paratransit services with emergency money

Mayor Mike Duggan plans to use emergency funds to keep Detroit's transportation services for disabled citizens at full capacity after a contract that would have funded 70% of daily trips failed in a city council vote.

Without a continuation of paratransit services, Detroit would be violating federal law requiring cities to provide transportation for disabled citizens, a letter from the Federal Transit Administration said on Nov. 30. A formal announcement will come at 1 p.m. press conference. FOX 2 will stream.

Duggan said earlier this week he would exercise emergency powers to ensure Detroit continued servicing an estimated 1,000 daily paratransit trips.

While the city council had approved a smaller contract with a transportation company that accommodated around 300 trips a day, it deadlocked on a $49 million deal with the company Transdev. A previous vote of 5-3 was reversed after Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero called for a re-vote during the Nov. 22 meeting.

The Detroit Department of Transportation said the new contract with Transdev accommodated for many of the issues that citizens have brought up concerning the transportation company. During council meetings, residents complained of long waits and inconsistent schedules from the service.

The current contract runs out Jan. 1, 2023. Without a new one, Detroit would be in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The deadlock vote brought animosity between the mayor and the city council into public after Duggan called the body "dysfunctional" during a press conference Monday.

Council President Mary Sheffield called the remark on Twitter "an outdated type of bully politics."

"It is truly a travesty to arrive at a point that a fellow elected official deems it necessary to attack members of Council for faithfully discharging their duties and representing their constituents," she wrote.