1 shot during fight outside Detroit Meijer store

article

A person was shot Tuesday afternoon outside a Meijer store in Detroit.

The shooting happened in front of the grocery store on Eight Mile and Woodward around 11 a.m. Two people were fighting when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other person.

Police said the victim, a man in his 50s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter, a man in his 30s, was arrested, and there is no threat to the public, according to DPD.

The shooting led to a large police presence as the store was secured and no one was allowed to enter.