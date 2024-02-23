Three Detroit men have been charged in connection with a shooting that critically injured an 11-year-old girl earlier this week, leaving her brain-dead after a home was targeted in a drive-by shooting on the city's east side.

The mother of the 11-year-old, later identified as Lamara Glenn, said Thursday her daughter would be taken off life-support. The tragedy left the family reeling and the community frustrated by another instance of violence.

The three suspects were charged with various counts of felony firearm, tampering with evidence, and assault with intent to murder. Two of the suspects, Tahkari Turner, 18, and Nasir Garrett, 19, were both arrested the day of the shooting.

Each fired handguns into the residence on Pennsylania Street on Feb. 20, seriously wounding Glenn, the Wayne County prosecutor alleged. Robert Lee Turner, 20, was arrested the following day.

"These senseless shootings are even more tragic when innocent people - especially children - are harmed. The evidence will show that the defendants are responsible for this brutal and violent assault. This case is still under investigation, and we expect other potential defendants will be charged," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near Gratiot and McClellan last Tuesday morning when 23 bullets sprayed into the residence.

Several people were in the home, but only Glenn was struck.

She was transported to a hospital shortly after the shooting took place. Detroit police said the home had been targeted once before in December and Chief James White alluded to gang activity being a factor.

Later Tuesday, police confirmed four people had been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

White also confirmed that one of the vehicles spotted at the scene was tied to a car theft ring that Detroit police have been working to bust for weeks, as well as a 17-year-old's murder the week before. Several other suspects were also arrested the day before in connection with the investigation.

Related article

All the while, Glenn's condition wouldn't improve. It left her family with a heart-wrenching decision.

"Now I have nothing. They took my only kid, my only baby. I don't have nothing," Brandy Crenshaw said. "(It's something) I never imagined ever thinking about, that I would have to do to my daughter as young as she is."

The family set up a Gofundme for Glenn, which can be found here.

A fifth person has since been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said. The charges are as follows: