11-year-old shot in head during drive-by in Detroit, 4 suspects arrested

As 11-year-old Lamara Glenn slept on the couch at her aunt's Detroit home, 23 bullets sprayed the residence. Lamara was struck in the head by one of the bullets, leaving her in critical condition.

The drive-by shooting took place on Pennsylvania Street, near Gratiot and McClellan on Detroit's east side Monday night, according to police.

Lamara stays at her aunt's house to have access to a better school, sources told FOX 2.

Lamara Glenn, 11, was shot in the head during a drive-by on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

The injured child was immediately taken to a nearby hospital following the shooting, which took place around 4 a.m.

"It's cowardly to bring in a child to whatever adult problems you're having with another group," said Detroit Police Chief James White during a news conference on Tuesday. "I'm tired of reporting stories like this. We're fed up with these stories."

The suspects who fired the shots appeared to be targeting someone in the home, as it was shot up late last year as well, police said. Now four people –ages 18, 19, 20, and 23– are in custody. A fifth person is expected to be taken into custody soon.

It is still unclear why the home was targeted, but White confirmed it may be gang-related.

The suspects are allegedly tied to a large-scale car theft ring – stealing several vehicles from nearby dealerships, then using them to commit crimes.

"Unfortunately, it looks like that has progressed from just stolen crimes into violent crime," said DPD Commander Eric Decker. "The vehicle used in this was a stolen car, taken off one of our dealerships, and now we're here today."

Police have been trying to pin down this ring for about a month now, Decker said. The suspects have struck at least five times.

Bob Maxey Ford, a dealership off of Jefferson Avenue, has been targeted by the same ring twice, the owner of the business said. Thieves smashed in, grabbed key fobs, and drove stolen cars through the glass garage doors.

One of those stolen cars was used in Lamara’s shooting; another was connected to the murder of a 17-year-old boy on Detroit's east side, on Friday, Feb. 16, police said. The boy's car was struck by another vehicle and riddled with bullets.

In total, 20 cars have been stolen by the ring of car thieves, according to DPD. Investigators are still after other members, and are working to find out if other crimes are connected to the suspects.

"When you are shooting 11-year-old little girls in their home, where they should have some degree of safety, that's a problem not only for the police department – that's a problem for our community," White said.