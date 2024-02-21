Suspects in shooting of Detroit girl may be connected to teen's murder, car theft ring

The suspects arrested after a child was shot on Detroit's east side may be connected to a car theft ring and a teen's murder, police said.

Lamara Glenn was sleeping on the couch at her aunt's house on Pennsylvania near Gratiot and I-94 early Tuesday when more than 20 bullets were fired into the home. The 11-year-old girl was struck and critically injured.

"When you are shooting 11-year-old little girls in their home, where they should have some degree of safety, that's a problem not only for the police department, that's a problem for our community," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Police arrested four suspects, who are ages 18, 19, 20, and 23, and they expect to make a fifth arrest.

During a press conference Tuesday, police said they believe the suspects are connected to other crimes, including the theft of around 20 vehicles from car dealerships. One of those vehicles was used in the drive-by shooting that injured Lamara. Another one of those vehicles was connected to a fatal shooting last week.

In last week's shooting, a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car riddled with bullet holes on Mack near Balfour on the city's east side.

Related article

"Unfortunately, it looks like that has progressed from just stolen crimes into violent crime," said DPD Commander Eric Decker. "The vehicle used in this was a stolen car, taken off one of our dealerships, and now we're here today."