Detroit Metro Airport roads blocked by flooding; ground stop in effect

Road flooding is making it difficult to get to Detroit Metro Airport on Thursday morning.

According to the airport, McNamara Tunnels are also flooded and cannot be accessed.

The FAA said a ground stop is in effect at the airport until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Customers with flights from this terminal should contact their airlines with questions about their flight status, the airport said.

A route to the airport, I-275, is closed in both directions at I-94 due to flooding.

Additionally, the I-94 ramps to and from Metro Airport North Entrance, Dingell Drive between Evans and McNamara terminals, and Eureka Rd off I-275 to Metro Airport South Entrance are all closed due to flooding.

Romulus isn't the only area impacted by road flooding. Numerous roads around the area are covered with water after heavy rain.

