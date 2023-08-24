Metro Detroit flooding: Heavy rain leads to flooded roads, stranded drivers

Heavy rains early Thursday have led to flooding and pooling water on Metro Detroit roads, stranding some drivers.

Livingston, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties are under a Flood Warning until 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

All lanes of northbound I-275 are closed at I-94 due to flooding as of 7 a.m.

This is impacting drivers who are trying to get to Detroit Metro Airport. Additionally, the I-94 ramps to and from Metro Airport North Entrance, Dingell Drive between Evans and McNamara terminals, and Eureka Rd off I-275 to Metro Airport South Entrance are all closed due to flooding.

Also, the left shoulder and left lane of northbound I-75 are blocked at Eureka, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The freeway remains open.

Though there are no other freeway closures, water is pooling on these roads, and drivers should use caution.

In Van Buren Township, Belleville Road is closed between Van Born and Yost Road. The N. I-94 Service Drive is also flooded and closed on the west side of Belleville Road due to flooding, along with Haggerty Road between the N. I-94 Service Drive and Ecorse.

Vehicles abandoned on the flooded Van Buren Township roads will not be towed until flooding recedes.

Drivers in Plymouth Township are asked to avoid Northville and Five Mile roads due to flooding at that intersection.

The city of Canton also reported flooding on numerous roads. Bad areas include Canton Center south of Cherry Hill and Canton Center near Warren. Vehicles are stranded in these areas.

This rain comes as residents in Macomb County are already dealing with flooding after 2 ½ inches of rain fell Wednesday.

Check out the live traffic map: