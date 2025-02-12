Detroit Metro delays: Travelers met with cancelled flights amid heavy snowfall

The Brief Heavy snowfall in Metro Detroit is making traveling a nightmare on the roads and in the sky. Some travelers at DTW told Fox 2 that their travel day was smooth sailing 'til they landed in Detroit. If you are worried about delays check your airline's app or social media.



Heavy snowfall is causing a nightmare scenario for travelers at Detroit Metro Airport as hundreds of flights were delayed and canceled due to the bad weather.

On Wednesday, the biggest snowstorm of the season arrived in Metro Detroit. According to weather models, it is expected to be between 4 and 7 inches of snow for some in Southeast Michigan, but as high as 8 or as low as 2 for others.

Some travelers at DTW told Fox 2 that their travel day was smooth sailing 'til they landed in Detroit.

Melinda Rakhar, from California, was headed to Toronto but was stuck briefly in Detroit.

"It was great, the first flight from LA to Detroit. It was good. I had the whole row to myself. It was a good flight, but then we got here," she said.

She was among the hundreds of travelers whose flight was canceled or delayed due to the heavy snow. She said their nightmare began with a 2-hour delay that was then canceled.

While on the idled plane, she met Sabrina Smith, who was headed to Toronto as well.

"Either we spend the money on a hotel and wait another day. Or get a car and go for it," Smith said.

They decided to book a car and hit the road like other travelers stuck at DTW.

Jill Mclain from Petoskey says she was headed to Saginaw when that flight got delayed. It was the last flight after a long travel day which began in Salt Lake City with a stop in Minneapolis.

"Oh you know you try and be positive, and you try and be patient. It’s out of our control. We’re just happy to be safe," she said.

Positivity seems to be the key for some travelers, as Asia Whaley from Texas says her flight was delayed from Houston to Detroit.

With more snow coming overnight, she expects to be delayed once again tomorrow while heading to New York City.

"My grandma told me y'all are expecting a bunch of snow. So I’m not really sure. At the moment Delta didn’t tell me anything about why delays at the moment but I’m pretty sure it’s going to come," she said.

If you are worried about delays and want the best way to get the latest updates on your flight, check your airline's app and their social media pages.

Snow totals in Metro Detroit

The closer you get to the Great Lakes, the more snow you're going to see. But the heavier stuff is going to be farther northeast.

By 2:30 a.m., here's what we expect to see:

Detroit: 4.5 inches

Pontiac: 5.9

Mount Clemens: 4.8

Monroe: 2.9

Ann Arbor: 5.3

Jackson: 5.5

Adrian: 4.9

Albion: 3.9

Ionia: 4.4

Lansing: 3.5

Howell: 5.1

Flint: 5.0

Lapeer: 6.3

Port Huron: 6.5

It all depends on the freeze line, which has been tracking to land between Toledo and Sandusky, but recently has moved farther north over Monroe.

But some models are forecasting closer to 8 inches of snow in Port Huron.

Track Michigan snowfall

FOX 2 is going to be live all day Wednesday and Thursday with live weather graphics and streaming cameras.

